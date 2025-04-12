Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded Firan Technology Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Firan Technology Group
Firan Technology Group Trading Up 7.0 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Firan Technology Group
In related news, Director Mike Andrade purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. Also, Senior Officer James Crichton sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.08, for a total value of C$84,032.00. Insiders acquired 15,100 shares of company stock worth $116,548 over the last ninety days. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Firan Technology Group Company Profile
Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Firan Technology Group
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.