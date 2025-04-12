Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Firan Technology Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE:FTG opened at C$7.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of C$201.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.45. Firan Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.92.

In related news, Director Mike Andrade purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. Also, Senior Officer James Crichton sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.08, for a total value of C$84,032.00. Insiders acquired 15,100 shares of company stock worth $116,548 over the last ninety days. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

