Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.80 and last traded at $88.40, with a volume of 680780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.23.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,942,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 1,095.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 114,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

