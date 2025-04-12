Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 11,466 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,466 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Darling Ingredients worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 130,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 65,444 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 66,966 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,844,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,985 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.