Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of EnerSys worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ENS opened at $82.36 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $112.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

