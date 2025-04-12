Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 6.78% of SR Bancorp worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SR Bancorp by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

SR Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SRBK opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.31 million, a P/E ratio of 199.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $12.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68.

SR Bancorp Announces Dividend

SR Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SRBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.95%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. SR Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David M. Orbach acquired 10,000 shares of SR Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,410.56. This trade represents a 5.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,975 shares of company stock worth $174,689. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

