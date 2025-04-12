Critical Survey: Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) vs. Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME)

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) and Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Medicine and Pluri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Medicine N/A -107.87% -74.97% Pluri -3,551.49% -2,778.13% -83.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prime Medicine and Pluri, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Medicine 0 0 8 1 3.11 Pluri 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Prime Medicine currently has a consensus target price of $13.38, suggesting a potential upside of 905.64%. Given Prime Medicine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prime Medicine is more favorable than Pluri.

70.4% of Prime Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Pluri shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Prime Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Pluri shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prime Medicine and Pluri”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Medicine $2.98 million 58.48 -$198.13 million ($1.65) -0.81 Pluri $678,000.00 38.96 -$20.89 million ($5.60) -0.67

Pluri has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prime Medicine. Prime Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pluri, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Prime Medicine has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluri has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prime Medicine beats Pluri on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Pluri

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production. The company's development pipeline includes PLX-PAD, is composed of maternal mesenchymal stromal cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase III study for orthopedic, phase II study for COVID-19, and phase I/II clinical study for Steroid-Refractory cGVHD indications; and PLX-R18, is composed of fetal MSC like cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase I study for HCT and pilot study for ARS indications. It is also involved in the development of modified PLX cells. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

