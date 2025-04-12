Cim Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 114.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,599,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,499,000 after buying an additional 80,926 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 81,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

