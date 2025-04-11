Shelton Capital Management Has $266,000 Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $233.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.56.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

