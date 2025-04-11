Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 20.9 %

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.26. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.