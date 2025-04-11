Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CAE. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, December 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.65.
CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.
