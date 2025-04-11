Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $11.57 Million Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,563 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of SM Energy worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 517.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SM opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading set a $41.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This trade represents a 91.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

