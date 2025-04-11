Integrity Financial Corp WA Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 375,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,492,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 274.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 627,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,557,000 after purchasing an additional 459,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
SCHX opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Apple: Losing Its Darling Status or a Dip Buying Opportunity?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Is Archer Aviation’s Stock Price Dip a Gift?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Energy Transfer: Tariff-Resistant Midstream Resilience
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.