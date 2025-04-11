Schiavi & Co LLC Acquires 955 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Schiavi & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after buying an additional 7,463,618 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,545,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,758 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $97.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

