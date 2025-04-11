FIL Ltd Buys 13,129 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

FIL Ltd grew its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Stellantis worth $21,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,529,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,045,000 after purchasing an additional 162,201 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STLA. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. Stellantis has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

