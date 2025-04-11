EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 280.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $13,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $377.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.63. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $545.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EME. StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

