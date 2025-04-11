Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 725 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,657,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267,004.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,623,000 after acquiring an additional 678,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,619 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,435,000. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,186,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.53.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

