Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,147 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Masco by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $61.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $86.70.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Masco from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

