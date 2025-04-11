Concorde Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,428,403,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $527.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $575.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.90.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.