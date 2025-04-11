Concorde Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,428,403,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $527.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $575.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.90.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
