Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $272.20 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.43, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.14.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $373.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.68.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

