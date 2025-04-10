Phoenix Financial Ltd. Acquires 35,912 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,912 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $51,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $466.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $493.17 and a 200 day moving average of $502.94. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $295.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

