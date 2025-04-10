Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 138.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Thryv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Thryv has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Thryv will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Barclays PLC grew its position in Thryv by 397.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52,821 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Thryv by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 35,073 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Stories

