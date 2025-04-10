Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 121.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,374,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.96% of Regency Centers worth $397,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Regency Centers by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,811,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 192,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after buying an additional 44,670 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,113,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,236,000 after buying an additional 293,668 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on REG. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $69.66 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

