Paul S. Dickson Sells 19,343 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $130,371.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 399,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,173.46. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sunrun Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 572.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 71,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 61,198 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,683,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,405 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 662,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 20,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

