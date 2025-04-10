SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 13.21% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $73,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,142,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,363,000 after buying an additional 102,790 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 182,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 21,311 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 104,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 167,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

XLSR opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $636.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.96.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

