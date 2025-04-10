Aviva PLC Purchases 1,087 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Crocs by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.

Shares of CROX opened at $99.59 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

