Legal & General Group Plc Sells 190,943 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,943 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.38% of Charter Communications worth $184,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 7.9 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $346.98 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $415.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.18.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

