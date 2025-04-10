Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $122,000 Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the third quarter worth about $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H World Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,915,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in H World Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 508,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after acquiring an additional 51,213 shares during the period. Finally, Headwater Capital Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at $9,909,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60.

H World Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from H World Group’s previous — dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. H World Group’s payout ratio is 141.79%.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

