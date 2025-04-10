Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $360,000 Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Quarry LP grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLYM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $14.32 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $652.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

