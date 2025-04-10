Legal & General Group Plc Has $216.41 Million Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,810 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.61% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $216,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC stock opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $84.47. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

