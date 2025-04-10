Insider Selling: OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) CEO Sells $38,764.00 in Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew W. Foehr sold 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $38,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,796,236 shares in the company, valued at $7,592,472. This represents a 0.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
OmniAb Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ OABI opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. OmniAb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.32.
OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 308.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OABI has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on OmniAb from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on OmniAb from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OABI
About OmniAb
OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OmniAb
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.