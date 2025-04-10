Campbell Olsen Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of North Stawell Minerals Limited (ASX:NSM) Stock

North Stawell Minerals Limited (ASX:NSM – Get Free Report) insider Campbell Olsen acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,000.00 ($21,604.94).

North Stawell Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,474.23 and a beta of 1.12.

About North Stawell Minerals

North Stawell Minerals Limited, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in Australia. It holds a prospective tenement in the Stawell Gold Mine in Victoria, Australia. North Stawell Minerals Limited was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Stawell, Australia.

