Campbell Olsen Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of North Stawell Minerals Limited (ASX:NSM) Stock

North Stawell Minerals Limited (ASX:NSM – Get Free Report) insider Campbell Olsen acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,000.00 ($21,604.94).
North Stawell Minerals Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,474.23 and a beta of 1.12.
About North Stawell Minerals
