First Foundation Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Baird R W raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $161.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.31 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

