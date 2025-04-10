Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 1008444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $997.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

