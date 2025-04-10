Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 831,712 Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.01% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $63,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after acquiring an additional 395,841 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 998,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 517,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,244,000.

VFLO stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $37.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0638 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

