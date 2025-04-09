Aviva PLC Has $11.04 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 164.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $248,806,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,433,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,184,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 770,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,073,000 after purchasing an additional 149,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $28,422,000.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $247.04 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.02 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,525. This represents a 36.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

