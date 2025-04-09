Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,699 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $76,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.40.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:HLI opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.14 and a twelve month high of $192.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.