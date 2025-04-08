Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $5.04 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,436 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,127,000. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,460,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $201.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.67. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.88 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.58.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

