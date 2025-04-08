CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.01

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CT Private Equity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CTPE stock opened at GBX 444.93 ($5.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £318.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 0.75. CT Private Equity Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 396 ($5.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 531.42 ($6.76). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 479.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 465.87.

CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 2.30 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. CT Private Equity Trust had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 1.10%.

About CT Private Equity Trust

Since its launch in 1999, the CT Private Equity Trust (“the Company”) has been offering access to the potential benefits of investment in unlisted companies – an opportunity set that typically lies beyond the reach of individual investors. An established and experienced team, with a continually expanding network, has successfully focused and continues to focus their efforts on building an appropriately diversified portfolio of high quality assets for the Company’s shareholders.

