McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $14,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 35.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after buying an additional 70,508 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 139,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,842 shares of company stock worth $6,478,332 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

