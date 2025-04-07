Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 7.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

