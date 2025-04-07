Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 6.2 %

QQQ opened at $422.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $267.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.81. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $412.04 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

