Joseph Sanborn Sells 1,063 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $27,946.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,040.85. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Wednesday, February 19th, Joseph Sanborn sold 744 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $16,524.24.

On Monday, January 6th, Joseph Sanborn sold 1,192 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $23,887.68.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EVER stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.78 million, a PE ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EVER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVER

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in EverQuote by 100.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 115.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.