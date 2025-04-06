Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Has $79.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 22.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $507.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $585.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

