Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 14,190 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $120,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 594,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $465.52 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.