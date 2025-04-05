KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,294 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,520. This represents a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $123.84 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

