iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $21.33. Approximately 181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.04% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

