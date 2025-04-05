BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Shares Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$34.70 and last traded at C$34.89. Approximately 264,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 252,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.84.

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.04.

