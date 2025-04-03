European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Releases Earnings Results

European Assets Trust (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 1.78 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. European Assets Trust had a net margin of 79.65% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

European Assets Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of EAT stock opened at GBX 79 ($1.03) on Thursday. European Assets Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 78.30 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.20 ($1.20). The firm has a market cap of £284.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.22.

European Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

European Assets Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Monica Tepes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($11,037.53). 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

