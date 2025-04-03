Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,847,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,320,574 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.71% of Masco worth $424,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Masco by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 1.8 %

MAS opened at $71.07 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.73.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.30.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

