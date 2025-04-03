Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 862 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BOND stock opened at $92.25 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.88 and a 12-month high of $96.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average of $91.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.27.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.